Top 8 countries with the most young people – UN

Young people are the lifeblood of a nation’s future, brimming with potential and innovation. As the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, they have the power to shape the world around them and drive progress. With their creativity, energy, and idealism, young people are the key to unlocking a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

In many countries, young people make up a significant proportion of the population, and their numbers are growing rapidly. According to the United Nations, there are 1.2 billion young people aged 15 to 24 years, accounting for 16 percent of the global population. This youth bulge presents both opportunities and challenges for countries seeking to harness the potential of their young people.

From emerging economies to established powers, these nations are at the forefront of a global shift in demographics. By understanding the complexities and opportunities of a large youth population, we can better support the next generation of leaders and change-makers, and create a more prosperous and equitable world for all.

India

India leads the list with 356 million young people, making it the country with the world’s largest youth population. With a population of 1,425,775,850 at the end of April 2023, India’s demographic landscape holds significant implications for its economic and political path.

China

China, now the second most populous country with approximately 1.4 billion people, hosts 269 million young people within its demography. Lower growth rates have also led to a decline in China’s population growth.

Indonesia

With a population of over 275 million, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country globally. It is home to 67 million young people. Despite a family planning program since 1967, Indonesia’s population has grown by about 1.1% annually in the past decade, nearing 13% growth overall. Indonesia’s population is relatively young compared to Western nations but is aging due to fewer births and longer life expectancy.

United States

As the third most populous country globally and the most populous in the Americas and the Western Hemisphere, the United States has an estimated resident population of 334,914,895 as of July 1, 2023. Within this population, there are 65 million individuals aged between 10 and 24.

Pakistan

With a population of 241,492,197 according to the final results of the 2023 census, Pakistan holds the fifth spot with 59 million young people. Due to a high fertility rate, estimated at 3.5 in 2022, Pakistan has one of the world’s youngest populations.

Nigeria

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa and the sixth in the world is also one of the most densely populated countries on the continent, with approximately 218.5 million people. Among them are 57 million young individuals. Nigeria’s population has been increasing rapidly for at least the last five decades due to very high birth rates, quadrupling its population.

Brazil

Home to 51 million young individuals, Brazil’s official resident population stood at 203 million in 2022. The country is the seventh most populous globally and the second most populous in the Americas and the Western Hemisphere.

Bangladesh

Ranked as the eighth-most populated country globally, Bangladesh accounts for almost 2.2% of the world’s population. According to the final results of its 2022 Census, Bangladesh’s population stands at 169,828,911. Known for one of the highest population densities globally, Bangladesh has significantly reduced its total fertility rate (TFR) since Independence. Currently, at 1.930 per woman, the TFR is considered below the benchmark for replacement-level fertility worldwide. With this TFR and without migration, Bangladesh’s population is projected to soon reach a stage where it neither grows nor shrinks.