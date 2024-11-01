Many Africans have shown high interest in travelling to European countries within the Schengen area. The Schengen visa, which allows free movement across 27 European nations, has become a common entry point for Africans exploring Europe for business, tourism, and personal reasons.

As visa applications increase, some African countries have emerged as leading sources of applications for these travel permits.

The increase in Schengen visa applications reflects a rise in African migration, driven by structural and governance challenges. If current trends continue, cross-border migration from Africa could reach 11 to 12 million by 2050.

Read also: Top 5 countries in Africa with the highest Schengen visa rejection rates

Since 1990, the African diaspora has grown significantly, with Europe hosting 11 million, Asia 5 million, and North America 3 million African-born migrants, making Europe the largest destination.

Here are the top 6 African countries with the highest Schengen visa applications

1. Morocco

Morocco leads the list in Africa, with 591,401 applications for Schengen visas, making it the fourth largest applicant globally. Moroccans’ strong interest in Europe as a destination can be linked to the country’s geographic proximity and historic ties to nations such as France and Spain. This demand reflects a combination of social, economic, and educational pursuits. Moroccan applicants form a crucial component of Europe’s tourism and business visa applicants, marking their place as Africa’s most active Schengen visa seekers.

2. Algeria

Algeria follows with 474,032 Schengen visa applications, placing it sixth in the world. Much like Morocco, Algeria’s historic connections to Europe, especially France, play a significant role in the volume of applications. Many Algerians seek opportunities to visit family, pursue higher education, or explore economic opportunities in Europe. Algeria’s substantial demand underlines a continued connection with Europe, especially given the existing diaspora and established ties across the Mediterranean.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with high US visa rejection rates, passport access

3. South Africa

South Africa ranks third in Africa and twelfth globally, with 204,221 Schengen visa applications. South Africans often seek travel opportunities in Europe for tourism, education, and business. The country’s citizens pursue a range of experiences and partnerships, reflecting South Africa’s diverse economic engagements with Europe. This steady demand highlights South Africa’s position as a major African player in international mobility, with Europe as a top destination for travel and career development.

4. Tunisia

Tunisia recorded 159,740 Schengen visa applications, ranking nineteenth worldwide. Tunisians often view Europe as an accessible destination due to Tunisia’s geographic location on the Mediterranean coast. Many applicants are motivated by educational and professional aspirations, along with tourism. Despite challenges, Tunisians consistently demonstrate a strong interest in European travel, connecting to the region’s dynamic social and economic landscape.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with low US visa rejection rates, passport access

5. Nigeria

With 105,926 Schengen visa applications, Nigeria holds the fifth position in Africa and ranks twenty-third globally. Nigerians apply for Schengen visas for a mix of purposes, including education, business, and family visits. The growing Nigerian diaspora across Europe is also a factor, creating sustained interest in travel and mobility. For Nigerians, Europe represents both opportunity and access to a range of economic, academic, and social pathways, underlining Nigeria’s presence in global travel trends.

6. Angola

Angola rounds out the top six with 72,549 applications, placing thirtieth in the world. Angola’s growing demand for Schengen visas signals an emerging interest in Europe, likely influenced by expanding educational and business opportunities. Angolan applicants, similar to other African nationals, see Europe as a space for growth and connection. Angola’s inclusion in this list highlights the increasing mobility of its citizens in seeking opportunities abroad, particularly in the European context.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share