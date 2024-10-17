Top 10 African countries with high US visa rejection rates, passport access

Securing a U.S. visa is difficult for many African applicants, particularly in countries with high rejection rates. Millions apply annually for visas for tourism, education, business, or family visits, yet many face rejection.

Rejection rates vary due to economic conditions and political stability. Consular officers seek evidence of strong connections, such as stable employment or family commitments financial situations, and ties to their countries.

High overstay rates lead to increased scrutiny for future applicants, perpetuating a cycle of rejection. Additionally, diplomatic relations with the U.S. can influence visa decisions, with strained relationships resulting in heightened scrutiny.

The rejection rate data was obtained from the US Department of State, and the passport access information was sourced from The Henley Passport Index.

Here are the top 10 African countries with the highest US visa rejection rates and their passport access

1. Liberia – 78.19% (Passport Access: 51 countries)

Liberia has the highest temporary US visa rejection rate at 78.19%. The country’s passport allows access to 51 countries. This limited access often results in challenges for Liberians seeking to travel internationally, which can exacerbate the difficulties faced during the visa application process.

2. Mauritania – 76.43% (Passport Access: 58 countries)

Mauritania ranks second with a rejection rate of 76.43%. Its passport provides access to 58 countries. The high rejection rate reflects broader issues related to economic instability and travel restrictions that affect Mauritanian citizens.

3. Rwanda – 71.09% (Passport Access: 65 countries)

Rwanda has a temporary US visa rejection rate of 71.09%. The Rwandan passport allows access to 65 countries. Despite its high rejection rate, Rwanda has made efforts in recent years to enhance its international relations, which may influence future visa applications.

4. Senegal – 70.47% (Passport Access: 58 countries)

Senegal’s rejection rate stands at 70.47%. Senegalese passport holders enjoy access to 58 countries. The visa application process can be particularly challenging for individuals from Senegal, impacting their ability to visit the United States for temporary purposes.

5. Somalia – 69.89% (Passport Access: 35 countries)

Somalia follows closely with a rejection rate of 69.89%. Its passport permits access to 35 countries. The ongoing security concerns and instability within the region contribute to the high rejection rates faced by Somalian applicants.

6. Djibouti – 68.37% (Passport Access: 49 countries)

Djibouti has a temporary US visa rejection rate of 68.37%. The Djiboutian passport allows access to 49 countries. The high rejection rate often discourages potential travellers from pursuing visa applications to the United States.

7. Burundi – 66.29% (Passport Access: 50 countries)

Burundi’s rejection rate is recorded at 66.29%. The passport provides access to 50 countries. The country’s political climate and economic challenges significantly impact its citizens’ ability to secure temporary visas.

8. Guinea – 61.37% (Passport Access: 59 countries)

With a rejection rate of 61.37%, Guinea ranks eighth. Guinean passport holders have access to 59 countries. The reasons behind the high rejection rates include both administrative issues and the geopolitical landscape affecting the region.

9. Gambia – 60.40% (Passport Access: 69 countries)

Gambia’s temporary US visa rejection rate is 60.40%. While it is not listed on The Henley Passport Index as of 17 October 2024, Gambia’s passport grants access to 69 countries according to VisaIndex. The limited recognition of its passport in global visa policies adds complexity to the application process.

10. Mali – 60.16% (Passport Access: 55 countries)

Mali has a rejection rate of 60.16%. Its passport allows access to 55 countries. The high rejection rate can be attributed to various factors, including economic conditions and international relations.

