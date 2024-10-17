Top 10 African countries with low US visa rejection rates, passport access

Obtaining a temporary US visa is a detailed process, with rejection rates varying across African countries based on factors such as diplomatic relations, economic conditions, and passport strength.

Countries with low US visa rejection rates tend to have stable economies, strong diplomatic ties with the US, and compliance with visa regulations, making their citizens less likely to overstay or violate immigration laws.

As a result, visa approval for tourism, business, study, or work is often more straightforward for applicants from these nations.

The rejection rate data was obtained from the US Department of State, and the passport access information was sourced from The Henley Passport Index.

Here are the top 10 African countries with the lowest US visa rejection rates and their passport access

1. Seychelles – 4.55% (Passport Access: 156 countries)

Seychelles has the lowest US visa rejection rate, standing at 4.55%. The country’s diplomatic relationship with the United States and the organisation of its visa application process likely contribute to this figure. The Seychelles passport allows citizens access to 156 countries, making it one of the most widely accepted passports.

2. Mauritius – 6.90% (Passport Access: 150 countries)

Mauritius ranks second, with a US visa rejection rate of 6.90%. The country’s stable economy and international connections likely influence this rate. The Mauritian passport provides access to 150 countries, which reflects its status in global travel.

3. Eswatini – 7.84% (Passport Access: 77 countries)

Eswatini holds a visa rejection rate of 7.84%. The country’s relatively small number of applicants and its diplomatic relations with the United States may influence this rate. Eswatini’s passport allows access to 77 countries.

4. South Africa – 11.27% (Passport Access: 106 countries)

South Africa’s visa rejection rate stands at 11.27%. The country’s strong economic ties and frequent international travel may help maintain this rate. The South African passport offers access to 106 countries.

5. Morocco – 15.92% (Passport Access: 72 countries)

Morocco has a US visa rejection rate of 15.92%. The country’s historical relations with the United States and its citizens’ regular travel for business and study may influence this rate. The Moroccan passport provides access to 72 countries.

6. Libya – 19.41% (Passport Access: 39 countries)

Libya’s US visa rejection rate is 19.41%. Though it faces internal challenges, its US visa application process appears effective for many applicants. Libyan passport holders can access 39 countries.

7. Mozambique – 22.23% (Passport Access: 64 countries)

Mozambique has a US visa rejection rate of 22.23%. The country’s passport allows access to 64 countries, reflecting its expanding international connections.

8. Namibia – 22.40% (Passport Access: 81 countries)

Namibia’s rejection rate for US visas is 22.40%. The Namibian passport provides access to 81 countries, indicating the country’s international standing.

9. Botswana – 23.81% (Passport Access: 88 countries)

Botswana holds a US visa rejection rate of 23.81%. Its passport grants access to 88 countries, showing the global reach available to its citizens.

10. Côte d’Ivoire – 24.85% (Passport Access: 59 countries)

Côte d’Ivoire has a US visa rejection rate of 24.85%. The Ivorian passport allows access to 59 countries, reflecting a moderate level of international travel access.

