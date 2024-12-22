Top 5 events that dominated conversations across Nigeria in 2024

Several events captured the attention of Nigerians, sparking heated discussions and raising awareness on critical issues in 2024. From global political developments to local policy changes and crises, these moments shaped the national narrative, with many finding themselves turning to digital platforms for information.

In an age where traditional news broadcasts often struggle to break through the noise of an oversaturated media landscape, Nigerians increasingly turned to the internet to dig deeper into events that impacted them directly or indirectly.

Social media emerged as a primary channel for real-time information, particularly among the younger demographic. However, Google search engines also saw significant use, with many seeking updates on pressing issues that dominated headlines.

According to data from Google’s Year in Search 2024, Here are the most Googled news updates in Nigeria.

1. US presidential elections

The 2024 US presidential elections commanded the attention of Nigerians, as has often been the case with elections in one of the most influential countries in the world. This year, the contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris drew particular interest due to its high-stakes nature and potential global impact.

Nigerians closely followed the campaigns, debates, and results through news platforms and social media. Many sought to understand how the candidates’ policies, particularly on immigration, would affect Nigerians hoping to travel to the United States for education, work, or leisure. As a nation with strong ties to international events, Nigeria’s interest in the US elections extended to discussions on governance, democracy, and its implications for Africa.

2. Adoption of a new national anthem

A significant event within Nigeria was the government’s decision to reinstate the country’s first national anthem, composed in 1959 by Lillian Jean Williams. This marked a shift from the anthem that had been in use since 1978, which was created by Pa Benedict Odiase.

The return to the earlier anthem was part of a government initiative aimed at promoting national unity and identity. This decision sparked widespread discussions about patriotism and the evolving symbols of Nigeria’s sovereignty. Schools, offices, and public spaces adjusted to the change, with many reflecting on the anthem’s historical significance and its relevance in the present day.

3. Collapse of the national grid

The collapse of the national grid in 2024 underscored the persistent challenges facing Nigeria’s power sector. Widespread outages disrupted daily life for millions of Nigerians, affecting households, businesses, and essential services.

This event reignited debates on the state of the country’s energy infrastructure and the need for sustainable solutions. Nigerians took to social media to share their frustrations and seek updates, while businesses that depend heavily on power reported increased operational costs. The grid collapse also highlighted the urgency for investments in renewable energy and systemic reforms to ensure stable power supply across the country.

4. Increase in the national minimum wage

In response to rising living costs, the Nigerian government raised the national minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000. This decision came after prolonged negotiations between labour unions and government officials, as well as protests by workers across the country.

The increase was seen as a necessary step to address inflation and the financial struggles of many Nigerians. However, concerns were raised about its implementation and the potential for increased costs of goods and services. Employers, particularly in the private sector, expressed challenges in meeting the new requirements. Despite these concerns, the decision resonated with many workers as a step towards improved livelihoods.

5. Ibadan explosion

In January 2024, an explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, brought national attention to issues of urban safety and regulation. The incident, which occurred in a densely populated area, was caused by explosives stored in a private residence. It resulted in loss of lives and injuries, with many properties damaged.

Emergency response teams and security personnel worked on search and rescue efforts, removing rubble and assisting affected families. The explosion highlighted gaps in regulatory enforcement and safety awareness, sparking calls for stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Nigerians closely followed updates on the event, offering support through donations and solidarity.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

