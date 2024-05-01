Top 5 African countries by textiles, apparel exports earnings in 2023

The African textile industry has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with several countries on the continent emerging as major players in the global market. The industry has created employment opportunities, generated revenue, and promoted economic development in many African countries. We will highlight the top five African countries that earned the most from exporting textiles and apparel in 2023, based on estimates and available data from Mordor Intelligence, market research providers.

South Africa: $3.8 billion – South Africa has gotten into technical textiles and is providing hemp to aeronautics companies for their products.

Ethiopia: $2.5 billion – Ethiopia is starting to gain textile mills which employ locals and help businesses trying to escape the rising wages in countries like China.

Kenya: $1.5 billion – Kenya is a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which was signed into law on May 18, 2000. This act allows sub-Saharan exporters of apparel to the U.S. market a duty-free access, which is a great leverage over non-eligible members such as Asian countries.

Lesotho: $1.2 billion – Lesotho is also a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Egypt: $1.1 billion – Egypt is a major player in the African textile market, with a long history of cotton production and textile manufacturing.

Stephen Ikechukwu Onyekwelu

“In the practical use of our intellect, forgetting is as important as remembering.” William James

Mobile:‪+2348137433034‬