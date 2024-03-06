Top 3 car companies making waves in West Africa

These West African countries are making significant strides in the car manufacturing sector, challenging traditional perceptions and showcasing the region’s potential for economic growth and technological advancement.

Nigeria and Ghana, are notable contributors to this emerging car industry, home to innovative companies that have made a mark in the automotive world.

Here are west African countries that produce cars and its companies

Nigeria

Innoson vehicle manufacturing company, established by Nigerian entrepreneur Innocent Chukwuma, stands as a pioneer in Nigerian automotive technology.

With a production plant located in Nnewi, Anambra, Nigeria, Innoson has successfully manufactured over 500 vehicles as at August 2020, including pickup vans, SUVs, and buses. Notable models include the Innoson Fox, Innoson Umu, and the SUV variant, Innoson G5.

Innoson’s dedication to quality and innovation has garnered both national and international acclaim. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, their production facilities ensure the assembly of vehicles meeting global standards. Beyond contributing to job creation in Nigeria, Innoson’s success positions the country as a potential hub for automotive manufacturing in Africa.

Nord automobile limited based in Lagos, Nigeria, Nord Automobiles is a prominent Nigerian automotive manufacturer. Founded by Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi, answering the demand for a unique made-in-Nigeria automobile brand. Covering the entire value chain, their operations include design, sourcing, development, assembly, distribution, marketing, and sales, along with after-sales services for their distinctively Nigerian-branded vehicles.

Nord proudly manufactures a varied fleet of vehicles, each featuring distinctive Nigerian branding. Models such as Nord Tank, Nord Max, Nord Tusk, Nord Flit, Nord A3 Sedan, Nord A5 SUV, Nord A7 SUV, Nord Yarn, Nord Tripper, Nord Demir, and more are part of their noteworthy lineup, they are actively contributing to the transformation of Nigeria’s automotive landscape.

Ghana

Kantanka automobile, founded by Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, stands as a source of national pride, producing a diverse range of vehicles for both local and international markets. Specializing in saloon cars, SUVs, and pick-up trucks, the company has gained traction within and beyond Ghana.

Headquartered in Ghana, Kantanka Automobile has become a key player in the country’s automotive industry, resonating with Ghanaians by delivering high-quality, locally-manufactured vehicles. Notable models in their lineup include the Kantanka Onantefo, Kantanka Omama 4×4 Pickup, and the Kantanka Omama Luxury SUV, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and functionality.

These companies have demonstrated a commitment to technological advancement and sustainability, incorporating modern design elements and eco-friendly practices into their manufacturing processes. As the demand for locally produced vehicles continues to rise.