Top 10 largest economies in the $115tn world of 2025

The global economy is projected to reach $115.3 trillion in nominal GDP by 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This milestone reflects the combined economic activity of nations worldwide, measured in US dollars.

The top 10 economies will account for a substantial share of this figure, underlining their pivotal role in shaping international trade, finance, and policymaking. These nations serve as key drivers of global growth and innovation, while smaller economies, though individually less dominant, collectively contribute to the interconnected and resilient nature of global markets.

Read also: 5 lowest-ranked destinations for opportunity in 2024

This distribution of GDP highlights economic disparities and opportunities across regions, providing a lens into shifting power dynamics and the impact of policy and innovation on global development. As 2025 approaches, these trends will be critical for businesses, policymakers, and stakeholders navigating an evolving economic landscape.

Here are the top 10 projected largest economies in 2025

1. United States

The United States remains the largest economy in the world with a GDP of $30.3 trillion. It continues to play a significant role in global trade, innovation, and financial markets.

2. China

China is projected to maintain its position as the second-largest economy with a GDP of $19.5 trillion. Its growth trajectory is driven by industrial production, exports, and domestic consumption.

Read also: Nigeria’s top 10 states for ease of doing business

3. Germany

Germany’s GDP is expected to reach $4.9 trillion. As Europe’s largest economy, it is a global leader in manufacturing and engineering.

4. Japan

Japan holds the fourth position with a GDP of $4.4 trillion. Its economy benefits from advanced technology sectors and a strong export base.

Read also: Top 10 biggest companies by market capitalization in 2024

5. India

India’s GDP is forecasted at $4.3 trillion. Its economic growth is driven by a combination of services, industrial output, and a large consumer market.

6. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is ranked sixth, with a GDP of $3.7 trillion. It remains a major player in finance, trade, and global business.

Read also: Africa’s 10 riskiest countries for businesses

7. France

France’s GDP is projected at $3.3 trillion, solidifying its place as one of Europe’s largest economies, with strong contributions from agriculture, industry, and services.

8. Italy

Italy is set to reach a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Its economy benefits from sectors such as fashion, automotive, and tourism.

Read also: Top 10 destinations for business trips in Africa

9. Canada

Canada’s GDP is projected to be $2.3 trillion, supported by its natural resources and trade partnerships.

10. Brazil

Brazil rounds out the top 10 economies with a GDP of $2.3 trillion. Its economic strength lies in agriculture, mining, and energy production.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share