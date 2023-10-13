The 2023 Nigeria Subnational Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Report has shed light on the varying degrees of business-friendliness across different states in the country.

The 2023 report’s indicators and data collection methods and metrics were clearly defined within these six indicators: Infrastructure, transparency and accessibility of information, skills and labour, secure and stable environment, regulatory environment, and economic opportunity.

According to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) report “Overall EoDB satisfaction in Nigeria saw marginal improvement, but dissatisfaction remains”

Here are Nigeria’s top 10 states for Ease of Doing Business in 2023

Gombe state – EoDB score: 7.15

Gombe state tops the list with an EoDB score of 7.15. The state’s performance is significant for a number of reasons, including its (3rd) position in infrastructure, transparency and accessibility of information (2nd), skills, and labour (9th). It is also praised for its secure and stable environment, ranked (1st), regulatory environment ranked (5th) and (13th) in economic opportunity. These rankings demonstrate Gombe’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Jigawa State – EoDB score: 6.88

Jigawa state takes second place with an EoDB score of 6.88. Notably, the state ranks (6th) in infrastructure, (1st) in transparency and accessibility of information, (2nd) in skills and labour, (3rd) in the secure and stable environment, (2nd) in the regulatory environment, and (3rd) in economic opportunity. demonstrating a strong commitment to building a transparent and business-friendly environment. In addition, emphasize the state’s investment in human resources.

Sokoto state – EoDB score: 6.83

Sokoto state takes third place with an EoDB score of 6.83. The state has considerable strengths, ranking (5th) in infrastructure, (6th) in transparency and accessibility of information, (3rd) in regulatory environment, and (5th) in economic opportunity. While excelling in these categories, Sokoto has room for improvement in its skills and labour pool ranking (24th), and secure and stable environment ranking (16th), both of which are critical for attracting and keeping firms.

Kebbi State – EoDB Score: 6.74

Kebbi state ranks fourth, thanks to an exceptional EoDB score of 6.74. The state’s exceptional performance includes (1st) place rankings in infrastructure and regulatory environment. Furthermore, it ranks (3rd) in terms of transparency and accessibility of information, (7th) in terms of skills and labour, and (1st) in terms of economic opportunity. Ranking (2nd) in the secure and stable environment demonstrates the company’s dedication to establishing a favourable business environment.

Katsina state – EoDB score: 6.52

Katsina state takes fifth place with a commendable EoDB score of 6.52. While the state ranks well in infrastructure (11th) and transparency and accessibility of information (10th), it excels in the regulatory environment (4th). Katsina also excels at skills and labour (9th) and economic opportunity (11th). However, there is potential for development in the category of secure and stable environment (29th).

Bauchi state – EoDB score: 6.37

Bauchi state takes sixth place with a commendable EoDB score of 6.37. The state ranks (4th) in infrastructure and (7th) in transparency and accessibility of information, (8th) in skills and labour, (7th) in secure and stable environment, and (6th) in economic opportunity. It also holds the (13th) position in the regulatory environment category.

Anambra state – EoDB score: 6.19

Anambra state is ranked seventh with an EoDB score of 6.19. While the state ranks low in infrastructure (22nd) and secure and stable environment (34th), it excels in transparency and accessibility of information (14th), skills and labour (20th), regulatory environment (19th), and economic opportunity (24th).

Kaduna state – EoDB score: 6.18

Kaduna state is ranked eighth with an EoDB score of 6.18. The state ranks highly in several categories, including infrastructure (10th), transparency and accessibility to information (8th), regulatory environment (7th), and economic opportunity (8th). Kaduna also ranks (14th) in terms of skills and labour and (14th) in terms of a secure and stable environment.

Yobe state – EoDB score: 6.15

Yobe state ranks ninth with an EoDB score of 6.15, ranking (2nd) in infrastructure and economic opportunity. It also ranks high in transparency and accessibility of information (9th), skills and labour (4th), and secure and stable environment (4th). Yobe’s total performance indicates its commitment to establishing a suitable environment for business growth despite maintaining a respectable place in the regulatory environment (8th).

Plateau State – EoDB Score: 5.87

Plateau State is ranked tenth with an EoDB score of 5.87. The state ranks (17th) in infrastructure, (20th) in transparency and accessibility of information, (10th) in regulatory environment, and (13th) in skills and labour. While the secure and stable environment (33rd) and economic opportunity (20th) might be improved, Plateau’s total performance contributes to its position in the top ten states for ease of doing business.