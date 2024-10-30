TCN restores bulk supply to seven northern states after days of blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced Wednesday night that it has restored power to seven northern states after fixing the 330KV Ugwuaji-Apir Transmission Line 1.

TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said repairs were completed at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday.

“With the restoration of this line, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 is now operational. “Also, bulk power transmission has been restored to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe states. “Restoration efforts continue, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line.

“All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand. And work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of our personnel to the affected sections of the vandalized 330kV transmission line two. “In the meantime, teams of linesmen will re-patrol the 330kV Line 2 to ensure that no other sections are impacted as the repair works progress. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as our engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line 2. “TCN recognizes the importance of electricity in our daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the area affected by the incident,” she stated.

Fifteen northern states had lost power after bandits attacked the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines and vandals damaged the Ugwuaji-Apir Transmission lines.

