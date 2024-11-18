Top 10 largest chocolate exporters by global market share

Chocolate, often called the food of happiness, is more than a beloved treat, it’s one of a global economic powerhouse. While West Africa supplies the majority of the world’s cocoa, the raw ingredient that fuels this multi-billion dollar industry, Europe stands as the heart of chocolate innovation and production, led by giants like Mars, Mondelez, and Nestle.

In 2024, cocoa prices skyrocketed to a historic $10,000 per metric ton due to supply chain disruptions and market speculation, creating ripple effects that pushed chocolate prices higher. Yet, even in the face of these challenges, chocolate continues to symbolise resilience and indulgence, with certain nations solidifying their dominance in the global trade.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, here are the Top 10 World’s Biggest Chocolate Exporters in the Global Chocolate Trade

1. Germany

Germany reigns supreme as the world’s largest chocolate exporter, with exports valued at $5.6 billion in 2022, accounting for a whopping 16.7% of global chocolate exports. With over 200 chocolate manufacturers, including global giants like Ferrero, Mondelēz, and Mars, it leads the charge in both quantity and quality. Germany’s strategic location within the EU also gives it an edge, boosting its exports to neighbouring countries and beyond.

2. Belgium

Next up is Belgium, which boasts exports worth $3.0 billion, capturing 9.0% of the global market. Belgium is home to the world’s largest chocolate factory, Barry Callebaut, and is synonymous with premium, artisanal chocolate. The country’s globally recognized brands, like Godiva and Neuhaus, have made it a key player in luxury chocolate exports. A true paradise for chocolate connoisseurs.

3. Italy

Italy is not only famous for its pasta and pizza but also for its delicious chocolate. With exports valued at $2.5 billion, Italy accounts for 7.3% of global chocolate exports. The iconic Ferrero (makers of Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder) leads the way, ensuring that Italian chocolate continues to be a favourite around the world. Its blend of tradition, quality, and innovation keeps Italy firmly in the top three.

4. Poland

Poland has become a rapidly emerging player in the chocolate export game. In 2022, Poland exported $2.4 billion worth of chocolate, capturing 7.1% of the global market. Brands like Wedel are helping the country grow its presence, and Poland’s chocolate industry continues to gain global recognition. It’s a sweet surprise to many, but Poland’s growth in this sector is undeniable.

5. Netherlands

The Netherlands rounds out the top five with $2.1 billion in chocolate exports, making up 6.3% of the global chocolate trade. Known for its advanced cocoa processing and ethical sourcing, the Netherlands is home to brands like Tony’s Chocolonely, which has made waves with its mission to make chocolate 100% slave-free. Dutch chocolate is as innovative as it is delicious.

6. Canada

Canada might not be the first country that comes to mind when thinking of chocolate, but it is a significant exporter in the market. In 2022, Canada exported $2.0 billion worth of chocolate, capturing 5.9% of the global share. Hershey’s and other brands help boost Canada’s position as a major chocolate exporter, and with expanding production, the country is sweetening the pot for global consumers.

7. United States

The U.S. is better known as the world’s largest chocolate importer, but it is also a powerful exporter. In 2022, U.S. chocolate exports were valued at $1.7 billion, representing 5.1% of the global market. Big names like Hershey’s and Mars, with their iconic candy bars, ensure that the U.S. remains an essential exporter, even as rising cocoa prices challenge the industry.

8. France

When it comes to luxury chocolate, France is a true standout. In 2022, France exported $1.5 billion worth of chocolate, which represents 4.3% of the global market. French chocolate brands like Valrhona, Lindt, and La Maison du Chocolat are internationally renowned for their premium, high-quality offerings. France’s dedication to fine chocolate production.

9. United Kingdom

The UK may be better known for its tea, but it’s also a major player in the chocolate world. With exports valued at $1.0 billion and a global share of 3.0%, the UK continues to be a favourite source of quality chocolate. British brands like Cadbury, Nestlé, and the increasingly popular Hotel Chocolat have kept the country at the forefront of global chocolate exports.

10. Switzerland

Switzerland is world-famous for its premium chocolate, with brands like Lindt and Toblerone leading the way. The country’s exports totalled $0.9 billion in 2022, giving it a global share of 2.7%. Known for its high-quality cocoa processing, Switzerland’s chocolates are often seen as the epitome of craftsmanship and luxury.

