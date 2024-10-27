Workers’ productivity is a crucial indicator of a country’s economic health. It measures how much output is generated per hour of labour, reflecting the efficiency of a country’s workforce. The latest figures reveal interesting insights into the countries where workers are most efficient, highlighting the leaders in productivity based on GDP per hour worked.

Labour productivity measures output (GDP) per unit of labour (hours worked) over a given period. Expressed in international dollars (Int$), this metric adjusts for price differences across countries, enabling comparisons in purchasing power.

It offers insights into human capital efficiency and production quality, with higher productivity driving long-term economic growth. Data is sourced from the International Labour Organization, 2023.

Here are the top 10 countries where workers generate the most GDP per Hour

Luxembourg — Int$146

Luxembourg boasts a robust financial services sector, which plays a significant role in driving its economy. The industry generates high output with relatively fewer employees. This efficiency positions Luxembourg as a global leader in productivity, showcasing the benefits of a concentrated focus on finance and services.

Ireland — Int$143

Ireland’s economy has grown significantly in recent years, supported by foreign direct investment from multinational corporations. The country has established itself as a hub for technology and pharmaceuticals, contributing to high productivity levels among its workforce.

Norway — Int$93

Norway benefits from a diverse economy, with significant contributions from oil and gas production, as well as fisheries and shipping. Norway’s efficient use of natural resources enhances its productivity, reflecting the strength of its labour force.

The Netherlands — Int$80

The Netherlands’ economy is characterised by its international trade, agriculture, and logistics. A well-developed infrastructure and a strategic geographical location contribute to the country’s productivity, enabling it to serve as a critical gateway for trade in Europe.

Denmark — Int$146

Denmark’s economy is known for its high levels of innovation and strong welfare state. The emphasis on technology and sustainable practices boosts productivity, making Denmark a leader in various sectors, including renewable energy and pharmaceuticals.

Switzerland — Int$76

Switzerland’s economy relies heavily on finance, pharmaceuticals, and precision manufacturing. Swiss companies focus on high-quality production and innovative practices, enhancing the overall productivity of their workforce.

Belgium — Int$75

Belgium’s economy is diverse, with strong sectors in manufacturing, services, and trade. The presence of European Union institutions in Brussels also supports a stable economic environment, fostering productivity among its workers.

Austria — Int$74

The Austrian economy benefits from a mix of industries, including manufacturing, services, and tourism. This balance allows for steady productivity levels, contributing to the country’s overall economic stability.

Singapore — Int$74

Singapore is known for its efficient public services and a strong emphasis on technology and finance. Singapore’s strategic location in Asia enhances its trade capabilities, fostering an environment conducive to high productivity.

Sweden — Int$70

Lastly, the Swedish economy is marked by its focus on innovation, technology, and sustainability. The country supports research and development, encouraging efficient practices that lead to higher productivity among its workforce.

