Top 10 African countries with high IQ in 2024

Ten African countries have demonstrated impressive cognitive abilities, reaching close to the world’s average Intelligence Quotient (IQ) scores.

According to DataPandas analyses, IQ rankings are estimates of the average intelligence level of a country’s population but are approached with caution based on intelligence tests administered to representative samples of the population.

It is interesting to know that IQ scores offer insights into their education systems, socio-economic conditions, and cultural values, challenging assumptions and providing a fresh perspective.

The world’s average IQ is 100 and here are the top African countries with the highest IQ in 2024

Libya – Average IQ: 80.92

Libya is a North African country that has consistently been recognised for its high IQ scores. Factors contributing to Libya’s high IQ include rich cultural influence and oil wealth that allows investment in education and infrastructure.

Sudan – Average IQ: 78.87

Sudan boasts of a flourishing cultural heritage of more than 500 distinct ethnic groups with over 400 languages. It is home to the ancient Nubian civilization, one of Africa’s oldest and most advanced cultures, boosting its education system and contributing to Sudan’s high IQ in 2024.

Seychelles – Average IQ: 78.76

The Republic of Seychelles is an archipelago of 155 islands situated in the Indian Ocean, southeast of mainland Eastern Africa. The Seychelles government places a strong emphasis on education by providing quality education to its citizens. It has a well-developed healthcare system and stable political environment contributing to its high IQ in 2024.

Senegal – Average IQ: 77.37

Senegal’s history of investing in education and engaging education stakeholders is renowned globally. The Senegalese culture is known to value education and continuous learning after the French colonial legacy left a strong influence on their education system in 1960, reflecting a high IQ score.

Algeria – Average IQ: 76

Algeria has a strong emphasis on education with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The government invests in education infrastructure, teacher training, and scholarships which contributes to its high IQ ranking.

Kenya – Average IQ: 75.2

Kenya has a strong tradition of academic excellence, with many universities and research institutions producing high-quality research. As a former British colony, English is widely spoken in Kenya, improving its education system. A diverse cultural heritage has contributed to a rich intellectual environment, fostering creativity and high IQ ranking.

Angola – Average IQ: 75.1

Angola’s rich natural resources, particularly oil, have contributed to economic growth, allowing for increased investment in education and other sectors. This economic growth has the potential to positively impact the country’s educational system and the cognitive abilities of its population.

Tanzania – Average IQ: 74.95

In recent years, Tanzania has faced several challenges such as inadequate school infrastructure, a shortage of qualified teachers, and poverty. However, the country remained resilient by implementing various reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of education.

Zimbabwe — Average IQ: 74.01

Zimbabwe has a strong education system, particularly in primary and secondary education. Education is highly valued in Zimbabwean culture, with many families prioritising their children’s education. It has a well-educated teacher workforce, which has contributed to improved teaching standards and high IQ scores.

Burkina Faso – Average IQ: 73.8

Burkina Faso has made major efforts to improve its learning environment and education system by working closely with the Global Partnership of Education to ensure access to education for all in the context of humanitarian and security crises. The country’s efforts include developing education service provision through infrastructure building and the development of alternative education and distance learning.

