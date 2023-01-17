Tony Blair, ex-UK prime minister, condoles with AfDB President, Adesina, over mother’s death

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has condoled with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, over the death of his mother, Eunice Adesina.

Blair said in a condolence letter addressed to the AfDB president that the deceased lived a fulfilled life.

He also condoled with other members of Adesina’s family, describing the loss as massive.

The former prime minister said the late Mrs. Adesina, who died on December 22, 2022, at 92, was industrious and a dedicated Christian who served her immediate family and community well.

“Cherie and I want to convey our heartfelt sympathy for your loss and also to express our profound admiration for your mother, her life, achievements and extraordinary grace and character.

“She showed a vital ability for learning and scholarship, which no doubt helped her return to her Alma Mater, Otubu Memorial School as a qualified teacher in 1949.

“She was much loved and respected as a teacher;

but it is a tribute to her industry and determination that she was not content simply to be a teacher but decided to start her own business,” he said.

Blair also said that the late Eunice had the strength of character, a trait that distinguished her from her peers.

He also recalled that the deceased went into different lines of businesses, ranging from dressmaking and general merchandise to catering, adding that she had a remarkable career.

The former prime minister pointed out that the deceased left a lot of fond memories, and that the consolation was because he had lived an impactful life.

“We all have the time on this earth allocated by God to us.

“Each life has its events, memories and experiences.

“The key is in what we impact of ourselves to others, what we give and take in the service, care and compassion that we show because of the effect that lives after us.

“If we have spent our allotted time well in a good life, that will make its mark and impression on the world around us.’’

Blair further prayed that the deceased rests in the peace she so richly deserves.

“So, I know dear Akin that to you and your family she was a much loved Mama. But to many others she will have been an icon of good faith and good living. May she rest in the peace she so richly deserves,” he said.