To boost economy, Niger Delta clerics urge Christians to register, vote massively in 2023

The fate of Nigeria’s economy may have frightened most Nigerians as the naira continues to crash against the Dollar and prices of household items continue to rise above the reach of the common man.

In reaction and in a bid to stop the slide, the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum (NDBMF), said to be made up of over 10,000 members, has called on persons with proven track records to join the presidential race and rescue the economy.

The forum also known as Council of Bishops in Nigeria has joined some other groups marching round the Niger Delta calling Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and immediate past governor of Rivers State, to become the next president.

Making the call in Port Harcourt on Monday, March 21, 2022, His Eminence and Archbishop of Chapel of Love Evangelical Worldwide, Julius Ediwe, who is the President of the Forum, said Amaechi has a track record that has prepared him to come in and rescue Nigeria.

Ediwe (JP) who addressed the press with many of the members said quoted the bible to show that when the right person takes over Nigeria in 2023, the economy would soften for the common man.

He said: “We have been observing the rulership in Nigeria and the way it has been impacting on the people and have decided, as ministers of the gospel, that the only way to bring that Biblical declaration and truism to reality in Nigeria is to participate in the process of the choice of the leaders

and people in authority.

“In keeping with this decision, we hereby call on all well meaning Christians in the Niger Delta and entire Nigeria to get involved in the electoral process by ensuring that they obtain their Personal Voters Cards (PVC) as to vote in the 2023 elections.”

In calling Amaechi whom they called their son to declare for the presidency, the clerics as the governor of River State he performed creditably in all sectors of the economy; Education, Employment, Health, Infrastructure, Human capital development, and that all parts of River State felt the impact of his administration.

“He was the Speaker of the River State House of Assembly and chairman of Nigeria Speakers Forum for eight years, during which time he performed fantastically. As a governor for eight years, he was also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, and delivered beautifully.

As governor, they recalled, Amaechi’s Rivers State witnessed massive employment topped with over 13,000 teachers in one swoop and over 400 doctors and nurses at one time. They mentioned farm projects, massive foreign and local scholarships, construction over hundreds of world class primary and secondary schools, and revival of tertiary institutions such as the UST and Bori Poly to world standards.

Read also: ‘When Christians are in government they will positively affect the life of the church’

The bishops said: “He recently won the award as the best performing minister in President Buhari’s cabinet by positively transforming the transport sector as the Hon. Minister of Transportation.

“In view of these and several other impeccable and patriotic leadership qualities we have witnessed over the years in that our son, we are very sure that if he declares, contests and becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023, the people of Nigeria shall rejoice.

“This appeal to our son is further based on our conviction that it is appropriate and equitable that the president of Nigeria should be a Southern Christian in 2023. We appeal to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and all well-meaning Nigerians to buy into this our call on our worthy son, Amaechi, because this time we should decide and determine to come out and vote in the right president and governors who are patriotic and honest to lead this country back to joy and happiness starting in 2023.”

Answering questions, the General Overseer said Nigeria is a democracy and even men of God had a choice and the right to appeal to anybody they deemed worthy to step into power because the actions of rulers directly impact on their members.