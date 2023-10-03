Tips for getting your Nigerian passport faster in 2023

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is responsible for issuing Nigerian passports. The application process for a Nigerian passport has been digitized in recent years, making it easier and more convenient for Nigerians to apply for and receive their passports.

A Nigerian passport is a travel document that allows citizens of Nigeria to travel internationally. It is a highly prized document, as it gives Nigerians the freedom to travel to over 46 countries around the world.

To apply for a Nigerian passport in 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the NIS website and create an account.

Select the type of passport you want to apply for (standard or official).

Fill out the online application form and upload your supporting documents.

Pay the passport application fee online.

Schedule an appointment at a passport office or embassy/high commission.

Attend your appointment and submit your application form and supporting documents.

Collect your passport after it has been processed.

Here are the supporting documents you will need to submit with your passport application:

Local government letter of identification

Birth certificate or age declaration

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Guarantor’s form sworn to before a commissioner of oaths/magistrate/high court judge

Parents’ letter of consent for minors under 16 years

Marriage certificate (where applicable)

Police report in case of lost passport

The cost of a Nigerian passport in 2023 is:

Standard passport (5 years validity):

Adults: ₦25,000 (32 pages), ₦35,000 (64 pages)

Children under 17 years: ₦25,000 (32 pages), ₦35,000 (64 pages)

Official passport (5 years validity)

Children/Adults : ₦15,000 (32 pages), ₦30,000 (64 pages)

Standard passport (10 years validity):

Adults: ₦70,000 (64 pages)

The processing time for a Nigerian passport in 2023 is typically 3-6 weeks, depending on the type of passport you apply for and the processing center you choose.

Here are some tips for applying for a Nigerian passport in 2023:

Start the application process early, especially if you need your passport for a specific trip.

Make sure you have all of the required supporting documents before you schedule your appointment.

Be prepared to pay the passport application fee online.

Arrive at your appointment on time and be prepared to submit your application form and supporting documents.

Be patient. The processing time for a Nigerian passport can take several weeks.

If you have any questions about the passport application process, you can contact the NIS customer service center.