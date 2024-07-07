Tinubu’s tenure as ECOWAS Chairman ends today

President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government ends today as the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority convenes at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During this session, he is expected to pass on the leadership to a new chair.

Tinubu was unanimously endorsed as chairman in July 2023 at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Throughout his term, the Nigerian leader faced significant challenges, particularly the occurrence of military coups in member states.

President Tinubu adopted a firm stance against unconstitutional changes of government in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, leading to the imposition of sanctions on these nations.

However, ECOWAS later lifted the sanctions, opting for a more diplomatic approach to address the issues.

In addition to managing regional instability, Tinubu played a crucial role in the success of the 2024 Senegalese elections by facilitating dialogue among stakeholders.

The outcome of the Extraordinary Summit will be pivotal for ECOWAS as it navigates these complex issues and charts a path forward under potentially continued or new leadership.