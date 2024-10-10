Tinubu’s policies are painful but crucial for sustainable development – Group

The South West Security Think Tank Forum (SWSTTF) has expressed its support for the ongoing reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, acknowledging the challenges they pose but emphasising their necessity for the country’s long-term growth.

In a statement issued by Dayo Olukoju, the forum’s convener, on Thursday, the group stressed that reforms, though often painful, are essential for setting Nigeria on a path toward sustainable development.

The statement referenced historical examples where difficult reforms yielded long-term benefits, such as the UK under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Margret Thatcher’s early reforms in the economy, trade unionism and social sectors, painful as they were, later helped to transform the British economy and society, and shaped the country’s trajectory for decades after,” the statement read.

The Forum also cited China’s transformation under Deng Xiaoping, whose market-oriented reforms from the 1970s to the 1990s led to rapid economic growth and rising living standards.

“The result of the reforms has seen China’s GDP grew from $150 billion in 1978 to almost $18 Trillion by 2023.

“In both cases, the two leaders were tenacious despite serious opposition to some of the policies inherent in their reforms,” the group said.

Olukoju commended Tinubu’s leadership, urging Nigerians to endure current hardships for a better future.

He highlighted several areas where the president has demonstrated commitment, including the balanced appointment of service chiefs, infrastructure development, approval of a new minimum wage, introduction of student loans, reforms in the aviation sector, tackling corruption through the removal of oil subsidies, and investment in compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cheaper alternative for transportation.

Addressing security concerns, the forum acknowledged recent military successes in the North West and praised the government’s support for the armed forces, including the provision of new weapons and group life assurance for fallen soldiers’ families. However, the group emphasised the need for more troops to secure ungoverned spaces that harbour criminals.

