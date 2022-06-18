Tinubu’s arrival: Lagos to experience traffic jam Sunday (See routes to avoid)

Traffic authorities in Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria are warning that there will likely be traffic jam in some parts of the state Sunday.

According to a traffic advisory statement seen by Businessday, the unusually heavy traffic will be due to the arrival of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, to the state.

“Please be Informed that some parts of Lagos Metropolis will have heavy vehicular inflow due to the arrival of APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos State, and a reception (mass political rally) is planned for him,” the statement read.

“Please avoid roads leading to the Presidential Wing of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday June 19, 2022. His arrival time is 12noon, so traffic could build up from 10am.”

The statement also indicated that roads leading to APC Presidential Candidate Reception venue, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, should be avoided.

“Huge party members would be mobilised in the aforementioned routes and the following roads will be congested Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire/Ikate, Mushin, Odi-Olowo, Yaba, Mainland, Somolu, Bariga, Oshodi-Isolo and environs,” the traffic advisory statement indicated.

“Please use alternative routes to V.I. Let’s ensure advisory compliance due to the anticipated heavy vehicular movement and traffic gridlock on Sunday June 19, 2022.”