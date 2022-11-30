Tinubu’s admin ‘ll tackle poverty in Nigeria – Shettima

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will tackle poverty in Nigeria if elected as president in 2023, Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the party, has said.

Shettima spoke on behalf of Tinubu at the launch of Tinubu/Shettima Crowdfunding Application in Lagos. The party is targeting N5 billion from donations for its presidential campaign.

Shettima said with the app, everybody will be able to contribute to the campaign fund.

He praised Tinubu’s leadership quality, saying leadership has to do with track record, antecedent and achievements and not issue cyber bullying.

He expressed confidence that with the performance of Tinubu as ex-Lagos State governor and himself as ex- Borno State governor, they would replicate the giant strides recorded in their states for Nigeria if elected.

“Tinubu pairing with my humble self, places us as the best bet. Jagaban is the architect of modern Lagos. Leadership goes beyond insults and cyber bullying. Leadership requires reaching out, leadership is harnessing our diversity,” Shettima stated.

“We have no business of being poor. I find it amusing when people say we should reduce poverty, we have to eradicate poverty.”

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “We can use technology as an ambience for us to support our presidential candidate. This is another first. There is no better idea than to use technology. It is a unique item for us to engage the people.

“It is an opportunity for all of our supporters. People have been asking how they can collaborate. I want to appeal this should be our own platform. Let’s take it to all stakeholders.

“Others will want to copy, it is okay. We are innovative. As they copy, we bring another innovation,” Sanwo-Olu said.