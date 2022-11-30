2023: Damina promises development for Bogoro, Bauchi

Sophia Sarauta Damina, the Labour Party (LP) candidate has on Tuesday promised to carry out more developmental projects for her constituency if elected to represent Bogoro constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly come February 2023.

Damina, one of the few female candidates contesting in the state, gave this promise during an interview with BusinessDay pledging to alleviate the sufferings of her constituency if given the chance.

She referred to her track record of providing social amenities and essential tools that had uplifted many from poverty and improved the living standard of many residents of her community.

“We have given men a chance to rule in Bogoro constituency, but they have always failed to bring development, so this time around we are ever ready to capture power from the male folk for the betterment of Bogoro, Bauchi, and Nigeria at large,” she said.

As political activities heat up in the state, Sophia urged her fellow party members to work hard to ensure that the LP candidates at all level return elected. She pleaded with party members to sell the party manifestoes to voters.

In the past, the LP candidate had awarded scholarship to indigent students, provided accommodation to challenged for some in need of it and sent some youths and women on vocational training.

“I am the most competent, vigorous, and ready to lead the good people of my constituency,” she said.

“The popularity of the Labour Party will mar the chances of the PDP, APC, NNPP, and other political parties in Bogoro, Bauchi State, and Nigeria.”