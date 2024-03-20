Tinubu writes Senate, seeks new salaries for judicial officers

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to consider and pass an executive bill seeking for establishment of a new salary, allowance and official benefit for judicial officers.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Godswill Akpabio, Godswill Akpabio during the plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu, in his letter, said the executive bill entitled “Judicial office holders, salaries and allowances, etc, bill 2024″ will generate a new legal framework for the remuneration of judicial officers to improve their welfare.

The President argued that the bill would promote the independence capacity of the Nigerian judiciary system.

“The judicial office holders, salaries and allowances, etc, bill 2024 seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances, and benefits for judicial officers to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary social economic realities.

“The bill which establishes a new legal framework for the remuneration of judicial officers will also ensure significant improvement in the welfare capacity and independence of the judiciary,” Tinubu said in the letter.

“While I hope that the judicial office holders, salaries and allowances, etc, bill 2024 will be carefully, yet expeditiously considered and passed by the senate.

“Please accept, distinguish senate president, and distinguish senators the assurances of my highest esteem” the letter further read.