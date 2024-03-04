Tinubu vows to deal with anyone demanding bribes from investors

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Doha Qatar, vowed to deal with anyone who asks for bribes to undermine investors confidence in the country.

The president assured the international business community that Nigeria is ready for serious business as his administration will deal decisively with any and all entrenched interests in the country who undermine investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The President, speaking at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha, on Sunday, also pledged to remove all bottlenecks standing in the way of profitable and legitimate enterprise and restore investors confidence in the country

The President who had earlier with the signing of seven agreements between Nigeria and Qatar, told Qatari investors that Africa’s largest economy and its systems are being reformed and upgraded to boost investments.

He therefore, asked Qatar’s captains of industry to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business endeavour moving forward with full assurance of their direct access to the President’s office.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward.

“Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion. We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles. We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry, and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” the President stated.

Moreover, the President noted that the war against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria had been significantly strengthened with the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“We have a man who has won many global awards for anti-corruption as an anti-corruption czar.

“My responsibility is to tell you that Nigeria is open for business, and to assure you that your investments are safe in our hands. We have men and women of great reputation here. And we believe we can forge a good committee that will advance our discussions to fruitful conclusions.

“A nation is an artificial entity unless there are good people to drive it. People build great nations and we have great people. We are ready,” the President affirmed.

The President also noted that Nigeria possesses vast opportunities in various fields, telling his host: “We have oil and gas; we have solid minerals. I do not see why we cannot become prolific partners in exploring iron ore, as well as steel production, and energy across the board.

“I am here to give you assurances in all spheres: tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and in many other opportunities that abound around us. Do not be the investors who miss out on the golden opportunity we present,” the President added.

Welcoming the Nigerian delegation in the presence of Qatari captains of industry, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, said his country looks forward to exploring opportunities in Nigeria, owing to its population demography and market, as it seeks to prioritize new investments in low carbon initiatives, mineral products, petroleum chemicals, industry, and consumables.

“We look forward to working with our Nigerian counterparts to achieve our joint objectives in these sectors,” the Minister said.

President Tinubu was accompanied to the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum by Governor Babagana Zulum; Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance.

Others are Dle Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Jamila Ibrahim, Minister of Youth, and Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas).

Also at the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Special Adviser on Energy, Olu Verheijen; and Kelvin Oue, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).