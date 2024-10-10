Tinubu undisturbed by Nigerians’ hardship, says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Bola Tinubu appears unbothered despite worsening living conditions of the citizens.

The former vice president of the country in a statement on X Thursday condemned the approach of Tinubu’s administration towards elimination fuel subsidy.

He noted that the way the president has handled the costly subsidy has put Nigeria in the current economic malaise it’s found itself.

“The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country,” Atiku said.

The ex vice president stated that with the pump price jacked to as much as N1,200 per litre, the country is far from being off the hook of rising inflationary pressures.

Within two months, the state-owned Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has raised the prices of petrol twice, pushing the price from about N600 to N988 in Lagos.

This increase is expected to pile pressure on transport fare and its spiraling effects on food and other essential commodities.

“As things stand, there will be no let up in the escalating inflation rate, which is drowning the material well-being of Nigerians,” Atiku said.

“It is even more worrying that T-pain (Tinubu) is undisturbed by the hardship in the country,” he added.

