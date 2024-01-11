Tinubu to roll out tougher policies on cost of governance – Bwala

Daniel Bwala has revealed that President Bola Tinubu will soon be rolling measures to cut down cost 9f governance in the country.

Bwala, Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign team, stated this while fielding questions from State House Journalists shortly after meeting President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bwala, before crossing over to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in 2023, was a staunch member of the All Progressive Congress APC.

Speaking on his visit to the President, Bwala said he was impressed with the recent decisions of the President in his fight against corruption and reduction in the cost of governance.

He also declared that his visit was personal, adding that the President is the father of the nation who deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation.

“I am pleased with the actions of the President against some Ministers that were allegedly reported to have committed infractions; instead of protecting them, he asked that the law have its course and suspend somebody without wasting time.

“That, to me, is impressive because it’s about the people. Secondly, there has been this outcry that the government is bloated. Yesterday, he introduced a policy that reduced the cost of governance, and today, he told me it is just the beginning.

“There are many more government decisions that will reduce the cost of governance. What have we been talking about as citizens?

” If you don’t have a personal grudge against someone if it is a policy issue. When policies are going correctly…and what I’m saying apart from today that I’m talking here, you all need to visit my Twitter page.

” In the last few days, I have been expressing my surprise and appreciation to the President for his decisions. So this is not about political party.

” I was with him before I left. And I was doggedly committed to him. I told him today that I am committing to play my part in supporting your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.

Bwala likened the President to a Pilot of an aircraft and Nigeria nation aircraft, noting that 2hat matters at the moment is for the aircraft to land safely and avoid a crash landing.

Speaking on the chances of returning to the APC, Bwala insisted that the APC, as a party, differs from President Bola Tinubu, who he described as ” my motivation.”

He stated that he has ” no apology” for supporting the policies of the President, adding that ” If supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”