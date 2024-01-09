Tinubu cuts official travel delegation by more than half for all officials

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered massive cut on official travel delegation which has reduced the number by about 60 percent.

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the oresident on media and publicity said only 20 personnel will accompany the President on foreign trips.

The vice president is entitled to 5 while for 4 will accompany Ministers and 2 for the heads of MDAs.

Ngelale said the President has also reduced the number of security personal accompanying the President on visits to any country.

On local trips only 25 staff will now accompany the President, while 10 has been approved for Vice President and the office of the First Lady.

The move, according to Ngelale is part of plans to cut down the huge cost incurred by government through official travels by himself, the vice president, ministers, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), giving new guidelines reducing the number of personnel involved.

The President gave specific number of persons that will now make up the delegations in both local and international trips involving him, Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers and heads of MDAs.

The president has also approved that there will be no more huge security delegations accompanying him from Abuja to parts of the country as they usually attract huge Duty Tour Allowance (DTA).

He said, henceforth, security on ground will be used.

