Tinubu to new Ministers: You are coming to join our rescue team

….swears in 7 new Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, inaugurated seven new Ministers, with a task to join his team of Ministers put in place to rescue Nigeria from current economic challenges.

The President while welcoming and thanking the Ministers for accepting to serve the nation at this time, assured that his administration will do everything necessary to ensure that the nation does not sink.

The President who stated that they are coming at a time when the country is facing challenges in the economy and insecurity, however, charges the new Ministers with the need to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Recall that the President had about 12 days ago forwarded the names of the seven Ministers to the Senate for confirmation, following a massive cabinet reshuffle that involved re-assigning 10 Ministers to new portfolios, the engagements of seven new Ministers and the sacking of five.

The new Ministers inaugurated by the President included Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who is coming in as the pioneer Minister of the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

Others are Nentawe Yilwatda, who is coming as Minister of Humanitarian, Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Jumoke Oduwole, former Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business who is coming as Minister of Trade and Investment and Muhammadu Maigari, Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, to replace Simon Lalong, who resigned from his Ministerial position, to take his position as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

The event was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF and Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President.

Others include Ministers, top government officials family members and friends of the newly inaugurated Ministers.

With the swearing-in of Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ogun state now has four Ministers, with Wale Edun, and Bosun Tijjani, having been previously sworn in as Ministers.

Details shortly…

Share