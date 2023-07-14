Tinubu to meet Ambode in Aso villa Friday

Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is set to meet with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

The meeting comes after both men met at the state reception organised for President Tinubu by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

During the meeting, Tinubu publicly acknowledged Ambode’s presence, saying, “I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”

According to an insider, the meeting in Abuja would be the final reconciliation between both men after they fell out over Ambode’s inability to get a second term ticket in 2019.

Ambode who was then Lagos governor lost the ticket of the All Progressives Congress to Sanwo-Olu in a direct primary election conducted across the state.

While Tinubu publicly insisted he had nothing against Ambode as the decision to remove him was that of the party members, many believed that the then govenor’s woes was as a result of his falling out with his erstwhile mentor and political godfather.

The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

In recent days there are reports, that Tinubu is considering Ambode for an appointment in his government, with the Friday meeting believed to be an avenue to conclude discussions on that.