Tinubu to commission new Apapa, Tincan Island roads, Saturday

…To flag off Lagos-Calabar coastal road

President Bola Tinubu, will Saturday, in Lagos, commissioned the newly constructed paved roads to the nation’s gateway ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island, Lagos.

The commissioning is expected to bring relief to port users and operators, who had suffered great losses as a result of the bad roads and traffic problems.

The situation had forced several businesses to relocate from Apapa and Tin Can Island areas.

The President who will arrive Lagos on Saturday morning, is expected to perform the inauguration of the roads as his first assignment.

Mohammed Koko, the managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA), while speaking at the rehabilitation of the roads leading to both ports in Lagos, earlier this year, said, “Our zero tolerance for all forms of impediments to free flow of traffic is no fluke”

He also assured that the country is “poised to consolidate the gains we have recorded first in Apapa and now Tin-Can.”

In January, 2024, the president directed the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out urgent and comprehensive repair of port access road into the Lagos Port Complex and Tin-Can Island Port Complex.

Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, whio announced this while speaking at an event to mark International Customs Day (ICD) 2024, noted that ” the dilapidated port access roads increase the cost of internal logistics for importers and exporters.”

After the commissioning, the President is also expected to flag off the Lagos to Calabar coastal road at Victoria Island, also in Lagos.

He will thereafter, perform the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated 3rd Mainland bridge, also in Lagos, virtually.