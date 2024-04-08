Tinubu tasks diplomats on global peace

President Bola Tinubu has urged members of the Diplomatic Corps to work towards the attainment of global peace and stability.

The president stated this when he hosted members of the Diplomatic Community and Heads of International Organisations to the breaking of the Ramadan fast at the State House, Abuja, urging them to convey the message of peace and stability to their respective countries.

“It is an honour for me to speak to you collectively and share with you the diverse culture that Nigeria embodies. Sharing this moment with you is a privilege for us,” the Nigerian leader said.

Read also: Atiku faults Tinubu’s 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal road project

Reflecting on the essence of Ramadan, President Tinubu emphasised the values of tolerance and perseverance, noting their importance in fostering peace and stability worldwide.

“Ramadan is a period of self-denial, sharing, tolerance, and perseverance. It is a time for us to bring peace and stability to the world. I appreciate your coming and sharing of peace with us,” the President said.

Tinubu appealed to members of the Diplomatic Corps to extend their care and support to the needy and the vulnerable, noting the collective responsibility to promote peace and stability globally.

“Let us in our hearts care for the needy and those who have nothing. Together, we can promote peace and stability in the world. It is what you need to convey to your various countries, that stability and peace are attainable. We should all come together to promote peace in the world.

“There will be no economic stability without peace in the world,” the President stated.

Salaheddine Ibrahim, the high commissioner of Cameroon and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the invitation to share Iftar with President Tinubu. He prayed the blessings of the last days of Ramadan upon Nigeria and wished Tinubu fruitful stewardship for peace and prosperity in the country.

Read also: Tinubu jets out on Sunday to observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos

Commending the president for bringing renewed hope to Nigerians, the diplomat said that Nigeria can rely on the international community as a veritable partner.