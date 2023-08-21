Tinubu swears in ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in ministers in his cabinet.

The event started at 10am, with the ministers taking oath in batches of nine and according to their states of origin.

Leading the first pack of nine, was Lateef Fagbemi, from Kwara state, who was sworn in as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, he was followed by Minister of State, Labour and Employment

Nkiruka Onyejeocha, from Abia State, from Akwa Ibom, next was Minister of State, (Gas) in the Petroleum Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy and Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

The second batch had Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister in Charge of Health and Social Welfare, he was followed by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, others include Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, from Benue State, Minster of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, from Borno state and Minister of State, ( Oil) Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri.

The third batch of the swearing in included Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu and Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh both from Cross Rivers State, next was Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, from Delta state, followed by Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works and Abubakar Momoh, who will serve as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.