Tinubu splashes gifts on Super Eagles

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday splashed on the Super Eagles gifts, including Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national honour, lands and flats to each player.

The President made the announcement when he received the silver-winning players at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The team and officials of the Super Eagles was led to the Presidential Villa, by John Enoh, the minister of sports development.

Recall that the Super Eagles on Sunday narrowly lost the AFCON cup to the host national team, The Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire, by 1 goal to 2.

