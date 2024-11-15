Tinubu, Shettima attend burial ceremony of Late Lagbaja, former COAS

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Friday at about 3:15 p.m. to honour the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, during his burial ceremony.

Lagbaja, who passed away on Tuesday, November 5 at the age of 56, succumbed to an undisclosed illness.

His death came just over a year after his appointment by President Tinubu on June 19, 2023, as the nation’s top army officer.

The remains of late Lagbaja arrived in Abuja on Thursday ahead of the ceremony, which drew military and political dignitaries, reflecting the significance of his contributions to Nigeria’s armed forces.

