Body of late Lagbaja, former army chief, arrives in Abuja ahead burial

The remains of Taoreed Lagbaja, Nigeria’s former chief of army staff, arrived in Abuja on Thursday in preparation for his burial, set for Friday.

Lagbaja, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 56 following an undisclosed illness, had been appointed chief of army staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023.

The Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying his body touched down at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at approximately 12:15 p.m., marking the start to a series of memorial events in his honour.

A service of songs is scheduled for Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground in Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

This will provide an opportunity for colleagues, friends, and family members to pay their respects.

The funeral service is set to take place on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the National Christian Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District.

Following the service, a final interment will be held at the National Military Cemetery between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Lagbaja’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from military and government officials, reflecting on his dedication and service to the country.

Share