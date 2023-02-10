Tinubu seeks blessings, endorsement of Sultan of Sokoto

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pleaded with Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of the Sokoto Caliphate, on Thursday to support his ambition to become the next president of Nigeria.

At the palace of the Sultan, Tinubu asked for his blessings and endorsement.

“We want to win the election… we seek your blessing and endorsement, and that is something you cannot reject,” Tinubu said.

“I will request because the president and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces is on the seat, how can he be here and you reject him? Yankadede, thank you very much, and may God bless you,” Tinubu added, to the amusement of President Buhari and members of his entourage.