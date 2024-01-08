Tinubu sacks DG BPE, EVC/CEO of Consumer Protection

President Bola Tinubu on Monday sacked the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alexander Okoh.

The President also sacked the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), according to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale said this action conformed with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

He listed the names of those dismissed by the president, to include Babatunde Irukera, EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and Alexander Okoh, Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

He stated that the two dismissed chief executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new chief executives.

By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.

According to a founder of a tech startup, “The charitable reading will be that this is entirely unrelated to a recent $110 million fine against British American Tobacco. The cynical reading would be that this is revenge for the fine. The very sad reading would be that this is ‘boys’ preparing to “supervise” the incoming fine. That would be very sad indeed because I’ve heard from many people (not first-hand or independent information though) that the FCCPC boss was doing a good job.”