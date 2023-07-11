Tinubu returns to Abuja

President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday after attending the 63rd ordinary session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of States and Government in Guinea-Bissau, where he was appointed the ECOWAS Chairman.

In his acceptance speech as the new Chairman of ECOWAS, President Tinubu assured the West and other development partners that the sub-regional organisation would not allow a coup or any undemocratic change of government in the region.

“We will not allow coup after coup in West Africa again,” Tinubu said. “We will take this up seriously with the African Union, Britain, and the United States. Yes, democracy is very tough to manage, but it is the best form of government.”

He urged all participating heads of government to commit to the growth of democracy and the rule of law.

He promised to support the region’s government to ensure this growth in democratic principles and culture is sustained. “I am with you; Nigeria, we are back,” he said.

Read also: Tinubu: A real politician in Aso Rock

However, the president insisted that the subregional group begin to act with action instead of spending more time on countless unproductive talks.

He said, “For the confidence repose on me, I pledge to your excellences, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, that I will do my best.”

He promised to ensure that, under his leadership, member countries work collectively to ensure economic integration.