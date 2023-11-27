Tinubu retains Kyari as NNPC group CEO

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, made up of nine members.

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, president Tinubu retained Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the state-owned oil company.

The new Board of Directors and Management team includes Pius Akinyelure as Non-Executive Chairman, Mallam Mele Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Umar Isa Ajiya as Chief Financial Officer, and Ledum Mitee as Non-Executive Director.

President Tinubu also named Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, according to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

“In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from December 1, 2023:

“Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer; Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer;Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director; Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director; Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director; and Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries: Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; and Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team,” the statement reads.