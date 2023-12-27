Tinubu rallies governors to remove state, rural road classification

President Bola Tinubu has called on state and local governments to work together to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

He made the call on Tuesday when he received members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on a Christmas homage at his residence in Lagos.

“I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility,” Tinubu told the governors.

The President also tasked the governors on ensuring peace and stability in their domains for national growth. He reiterated his condemnation of the latest killings in Plateau State.



Tinubu issued a stern directive to security agencies to halt the carnage in Plateau State and intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.



Condoling with the victims, the President emphasised the sanctity of human life and called for a paradigm shift among those with contrary beliefs, cautioning them about the inevitable consequences of their actions.



“Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it,” he said.



President Tinubu acknowledged the presence of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State at the meeting, commending him for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.



“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” he said.

He also urged the governors to ensure that the school feeding program returns swiftly.

“Let us prioritize our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments,” he said.



“We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future,” the President firmly stated.



Kashim Shettima, vice President and Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the President were among government officials who received members of the NGF.

Members of the NGF on the visit include Hope Uzodinma of Imo; Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Abba Yusuf of Kano; Hyacinth Alia of Benue; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, and Umar Dikko Radda of Katsina.

Others are Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting governor of Ondo; Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor-elect of Kogi; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto; Uba Sani of Kaduna; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Francis Nwifiuru of Ebonyi and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Responding, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Plateau State.



“May God be with the souls of the departed and bring peace to Plateau State. The Governor of Plateau State, we are with you; stay strong,” the NGF Chairman was quoted as saying in a press release from Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President Tuesday.



According to the statement, Abdulrazaq reaffirmed state governments’support for the bold decisions and reforms initiated by President Tinubu’s administration.



“These are challenging times. It is not a walk in the park. Removing fuel subsidies had a great structural effect on the economy of the states. But we are confident that we will overcome these challenges and bounce back better,” he said.

