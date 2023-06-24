Tinubu proceeds to UK on private visit

President Bola Tinubu has proceeded to London, United Kingdom on a private visit.

The President who on Friday concluded his official trip to Paris, France, had during his engagements in France, had several meetings on the sideline of the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read also:Tinubu hails AFDB’s move to invest $520m in agro processing

A statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy , said the President “who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit”.

The President also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.