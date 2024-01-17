Tinubu presides over first FEC in 2024

President Bola Tinubu will today preside over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council for the year, 2024.

The first FEC meeting is significant as it is the first that will not be attended by two key Ministers, including Betta Edu and Simon Lalong, former Minister of Labour and Employment

Recall that the President has early this year ordered the suspension of Bette Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction over allegations of diversion of N3B from the National Social Investment Program NSIP into private accounts, in clear violation of the Financial regulations.

Simon Lalong, the former Minister of Labour and Employment also resigned his appointment late last year to assume his position at the Senate.

The meeting is also the first since the President signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, early in the year.

Details later…