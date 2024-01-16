Tinubu pledges action on bandits and kidnappers after spike in attacks

In a move aimed at calming escalating ,security concerns, President Bola Tinubu vowed on Tuesday to eradicate the remnants of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers plaguing parts of the country. The pledge comes amid a recent surge in attacks, including a brazen kidnapping of travellers near the capital, .Abuja.

Speaking at the launch of two books chronicling his predecessor’s eight years in office, Tinubu acknowledged the challenges inherited from Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, including unresolved issues of insecurity. He promised to build upon Buhari’s achievements, particularly in infrastructure development, while addressing lingering economic and security concerns.

“The job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished,” Tinubu declared. “My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”

His remarks were a direct response to the recent spike in violence, with kidnappings and attacks by armed groups becoming increasingly common in the north and central regions. The proximity of the latest kidnapping incident near Abuja has heightened anxieties about the ability of the new administration to tackle security threats effectively.

In a conciliatory gesture, Tinubu also praised Buhari’s leadership, acknowledging the “difficult period” he inherited in 2015, marked by a struggling economy and the Boko Haram insurgency. He highlighted Buhari’s successes in reclaiming territory from Boko Haram and embarking on ambitious infrastructure projects like the second Niger Bridge and the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

However, Tinubu also acknowledged the “pains” of some economic reforms implemented during Buhari’s tenure, for which the former president offered an apology. This reflects the delicate balancing act facing Tinubu as he seeks to build on Buhari’s legacy while addressing public discontent over certain policies.

The book launches provided an opportunity for both leaders to reflect on their respective roles and the challenges facing Nigeria. Femi Adesina, Buhari’s former media adviser, authored one of the books, offering his perspective on the inner workings of the administration. The other, a five-volume collection titled “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy,” aims to provide a comprehensive account of Buhari’s presidency.

Looking ahead, Tinubu emphasised his commitment to building a “vibrant economy” and a more secure environment for Nigerians. He pledged to address unresolved challenges from Buhari’s era and build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor. However, the success of his security pledges will depend on his ability to effectively combat the deeply entrenched threats posed by Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers.