Tinubu pays tribute to his ‘fearless brother’ Akeredolu, praises his legacy

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound grief over the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, describing him as a “fearless brother, confidant, political soulmate, and a true statesman.”

Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday morning after battling with a prolonged illness.

In a statement titled “I Mourn My Fearless Brother, Rotimi Akeredolu,” the president highlighted Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and security, both as a legal professional and governor.

He lauded his role in advocating for local police in the South West and his resolute leadership during the Owo church massacre, calling him a “mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period.”

“During the dark hours when marauding agents of darkness visited the state and killed defenceless citizens where 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed on June 5, 2022, Rotimi’s leadership qualities as a true statesman and compassionate leader radiated brightly to the world. He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period. Today, I mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses,” Tinubu said.

He recalled their shared journey in the progressive movement, their fight to reclaim stolen mandates, and his encouragement for Akeredolu to pursue the governorship of Ondo State.

“He showed uncommon courage as a member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States. A gallant lawyer and one of the finest of the legal profession. I beckoned on him to contest for the governorship position of Ondo State in 2012.

“His enthusiasm and determination to serve his people never diminished,” Tinubu said, emphasising Akeredolu’s eventual victory and dedicated service.

Acknowledging the national loss, Tinubu offered condolences to the people of Ondo State, promising to honour Akeredolu’s memory and ensure his legacy lives on.

He sympathised with Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, and his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, urging them to find solace amidst the national tragedy.

The president’s statement also hinted at the political ramifications of Akeredolu’s death, calling him a “blow to our governing APC and the progressive family.”

He expressed hope that Aiyedatiwa would carry the torch of his predecessor’s vision for the state.