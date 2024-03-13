Tinubu opens land, air borders, lifts sanctions against Niger

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, directed that Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger should be opened. He also announced the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja, according to a statement, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Recall that ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The President, in compliance with the ECOWAS decision, directed that the sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately:

With the directives, Nigeria land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic, and expected to be reopened

The President also directed the lifting of the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freezing of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

The President also ordered the unfreezing of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks as well as the unfreezing of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

The directives also said that Niger Republic can again enjoy all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD.

The directives also means that the travel bans on government officials and their family members, have been lifted.

The statement also stated that President Tinubu also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.

The sanctions were imposed by the Authority of the Heads of States and government of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS, following the disruptions of the democratically elected government of the countries and the imposition of Military government in those countries.