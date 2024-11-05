Tinubu nominates new REC for ondo, National INEC commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Saseyi Feyijimi Ibiyemi, a seasoned lawyer, as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State.

The nomination, disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, follows the death of Niyi Ijalaye, who held the position until August.

Ibiyemi, 58, hails from Ilaje in Ondo State. She has an extensive background in law, having graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1987 and subsequently called to the bar in 1988. Before her nomination, she served as the Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State.

In addition to Ibiyemi’s nomination, President Tinubu has also nominated Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur as a National Commissioner for INEC, representing the North West.

Tukur, 59, brings a strong academic background, with a Bachelor of Arts from Bayero University, a postgraduate diploma in Economics from Bradford University, and a Master of Arts from Leeds University.

Tukur joined INEC in 1999 as an assistant chief administrative officer. He progressed through the ranks to become the Director of Electoral Operations and Logistics, a role he held until December 2023.

Both nominations are expected to reinforce the leadership within INEC as the commission prepares for upcoming electoral responsibilities.

