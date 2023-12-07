Tinubu names Lokpobiri Chairman of NCDMB board

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Heineken Lokpobiri as Chairman of the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the appointment of Lokpobiri, who is currently the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, as Chairman of the board conforms with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

The statement also announced the appointment of Omatsola Ogbe as the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, while Oritsemyiwa Eyesan will serve as Member representing Upstream, NNPCL.

Other board members include Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of NUPRC, Bekearedebo Warrens, Nicolas Odinuwe, Raphael Samuel, Sadiq Abubakar and Olorundare Thomas.

The statement said President Tinubu expects the team to discharge their duties with patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration.