Tinubu launches digital CRVS to transform population data management

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday flagged off the new National Geospatial Data Repository Digital CRVS, aimed at strengthening Civil registration and vital statistics.

The innovative e-registration system is expected to help the government strengthen the continuous records of permanent, compulsory and universally accepted statistics about its citizens.

The President, while flagging off the e-system at the Conference Center of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, directed all relevant government agencies to cooperate in ensuring the success of the project National Geospatial Data Repository Digital CRVS system

Speaking on the Digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System and the National Geospatial Data Repository at the State House on Wednesday, Tinubu said Nigeria’s population remains the greatest asset the nation wields in the broader mission to become one of the largest economies in the world.

The President also charged the NPC to deploy the system in future population censuses.

He also promised to back the NPC in its efforts to deliver a credible population census to the country.

The President noted that accurate information on the size, characteristics, and distribution of the nation’s population is imperative for planning and effective delivery of public services to Nigerians.

The President, who assured private sector operators of his administration’s efforts to support a partnership with the government, commended UNICEF for partnering with Nigeria all these years.

The President described the occasion as another great opportunity to develop the National Geospatial Data Repository Digital CRVS system, which he said will help relevant government agencies perform optimally.

He noted that Nigeria is blessed for being spared natural disasters and crises.

The system is expected to strengthen the Civil registration and vital statistics ( CRVS), a system by which the government records continuous, permanent, compulsory and universally accepted statistics about its citizens.

The launch, BusinessDay gathered, was realised through collaborative efforts of the National Population Commission ( NPC), the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) and a private sector organization – Barnkforte Technologies Limited.

He said the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system is the basic building block of an identity ecosystem, adding that, “it will help to improve service delivery to all Nigerians and shall ultimately become a vital source of identity data across federal agencies such as NIMC, NIS, Road Safety, INEC, Police, EFCC and other security outfits.

“The system will also improve the ability of our federal agencies to generate vital statistics on important population events and migration, further enabling the government to design well-tailored, effective and efficient policies that are capable of meeting the specific needs of the Nigerian people.

“I hope that the current drive to re-position this vital registration system will provide the basis for the 100% attainment of our Year 2030 SDG targets regarding real-time identity management and population data.

“Our population remains the nation’s greatest asset in the development process. Collecting accurate and reliable information on the population’s size, distribution, composition, and characteristics is an essential governance activity consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration. The Commission will, therefore, be supported in the conduct of the next census,” the President affirmed.

Commending the National Population Commission (NPC) for the initiative, President Tinubu asked the commission to deploy its cutting-edge technology, especially the geospatial data collected through the Enumeration Area Demarcation, in implementing the CVS.

“Coming at a time when the Commission has made substantial progress in its quest to deliver the first digital population and housing census, I hope that the result of the census will provide the nation with much-needed data for development planning and the enthronement of good governance.

“It is, therefore, my great pleasure to launch the VITAL REG system and the National Geo-Spatial Data Repository to the greater glory of God, our unity, and the collective prosperity of our great country.

“I am also pleased to inaugurate the National Coordination Committee of CRVS under the Chairmanship of the National Population Commission, which comprises stakeholders across relevant federal ministries and agencies,” the President said.

President Tinubu further implored members of the Committee to demonstrate maximum commitment and hard work in ensuring the huge success of the new electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) system for the country’s progress, peace and development.”