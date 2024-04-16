Tinubu inaugurates National Single Window project for import, export activities

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the National Single Window Project, aimed at easing activities at the ports for import and export.

The project will facilitate speedy actions for import and export process, to achieve 24 hours clearance of goods at the nation’s ports.

The single window is expected to help simplify imports and exports.

It will also help to reduce bottlenecks, reduce the numbers of forms, the time and cost spent in import and export procedures

It will also help to improve and help ease of doing business, harmonise processes and documents.

On border reopening, he assured that the government is looking at issues that led to closure of borders, and consulting with relevant stakeholders.

The body includes the MD of the Nigeria Ports Authority, the FIRS, the Nigeria Customs Service, amongst others..

Details shortly.