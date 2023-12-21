Tinubu in Lagos for Christmas holidays

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, arrived in Lagos from Abuja ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

The Jet NAF 001, which conveyed the president arrived at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 03:55 pm local time. He was welcomed by a waiting crowd of supporters.

President Tinubu was received at the airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

among other top government officials.

The president came into the waiting hands of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe, who treated him to the traditional music and cultural dance of Lagos.

President moved around the airport and waved at the crowd who came out to welcome him to Lagos for the Christmas celebrations, and later boarded a helicopter from the airport to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi from where he will move to his private residence in Lagos.