President Bola Tinubu is meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress behind closed door.

Although the agenda for the meeting remains unknown, about 15 Governors are in attendance.

They include Imo, Sokoto, Kwara, Benue, Kaduna, Cross River, Ogun, Borno, Ondo, Yobe, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kogi, Ekiti, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The meeting is taking place in the council chambers of the presidential villa.

